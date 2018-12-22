GMS (GMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.81

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 16162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 100,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,371.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 54.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

