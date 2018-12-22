goeasy Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

GSY stock opened at C$31.62 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$31.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.53, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.70.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 4.13000037611637 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Harry Appel acquired 850 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,597.50. Also, insider Donald Kenneth Johnson acquired 24,191 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,801.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,524.

GSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$60.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

