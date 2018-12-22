Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Price Tops $0.0903 on Major Exchanges

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the US dollar. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market capitalization of $23,173.00 and $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Pressed Latinum alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02241987 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00463079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00036046 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007075 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Pressed Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Pressed Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.