Goldcorp Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Goldcorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE:GG opened at $9.24 on Friday. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldcorp by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

