Goldman Sachs Group Cuts British Land (BLND) Price Target to GBX 620

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 649 ($8.48) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 682.23 ($8.91).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Lynn Gladden bought 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock worth $890,376.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

