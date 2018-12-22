GoPro (GPRO) Shares Down 5.8%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.03. 116,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,749,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $688.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 70.45% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,584,000 after acquiring an additional 318,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,584,000 after acquiring an additional 318,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 785,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,679,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

