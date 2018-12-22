Graco Inc. (GGG) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 184.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 73.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

