GrafTech International (EAF) Trading Down 5.2%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) shares traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86. 2,659,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,345,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 160.94%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $4,476,376,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 42.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,442,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $66,218,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

