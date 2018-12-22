Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $55,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 611,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 1,660,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after buying an additional 804,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 439,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 259,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

