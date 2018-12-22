Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €22.74 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.87 ($28.92).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €19.50 ($22.67) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

