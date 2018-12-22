Granite Construction (GVA) versus CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (CRWOY) Financial Contrast

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 2.13% 9.37% 4.95% CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Granite Construction and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 0 1 4 0 2.80 CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Construction currently has a consensus price target of $63.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.34%. Given Granite Construction’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Construction and CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $2.99 billion 0.62 $69.09 million $1.62 24.26 CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR $101.94 billion 0.04 $2.38 billion N/A N/A

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Construction.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Granite Construction pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Granite Construction beats CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects. It serves customers in the public sector, including certain federal agencies, state departments of transportation, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The Large Project Construction segment focuses on large, complex infrastructure projects, including highways, mass transit facilities, bridges, tunnels, waterway locks and dams, pipelines, canals, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and airport infrastructure. It also undertakes primarily bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts, together with various contract methods relating to public-private partnerships. The Construction Materials segment mines and processes aggregates; and produces and sells construction materials, primarily asphalt, to contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, and brokers. The company also performs site preparation and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts and other railway related equipment and materials, steel structures, and engineering machinery. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

