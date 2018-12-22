Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.66. 1,783,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,011,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,593,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1,088.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,680,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 2,455,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 262,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,931,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,300,000 after buying an additional 58,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

