Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $214.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $209.91 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.86, for a total value of $1,278,557.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,497.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/great-lakes-advisors-llc-has-274000-stake-in-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.