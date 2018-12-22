Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,263,057,000 after purchasing an additional 719,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,321,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,116,000 after purchasing an additional 306,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,809,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $548,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,013,249 shares of company stock valued at $549,865,102 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

