Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $427,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $81.63 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-1-59-million-holdings-in-safety-insurance-group-inc-saft.html.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.