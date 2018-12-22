Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $159,998.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $177,065.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $420,657. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-trims-holdings-in-arcbest-corp-arcb.html.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.