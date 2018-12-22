Green Bancorp (GNBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 833,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 254,026 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $615.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Green Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Green Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Bancorp by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Green Bancorp (GNBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/green-bancorp-gnbc-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Green Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNBC)

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.