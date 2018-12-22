Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive regularly opens new dealerships besides acquiring exiting ones. Last month, it opened three dealerships, of which two are in Texas and one in Brazil. Year to date, Group 1 Automotive acquired a total of 14 dealerships, with expected annual revenues of $530 million. It regularly acquires and divests dealerships and franchises to expand its business footprint. The company has a high cash balance, thus, improving its financial position. This aids Group 1 Automotive pursue capital deployment strategies to reward shareholders. However, declining new vehicle sales in U.K. partly due to new emission tests are concerns for the company. Also, volatility in foreign currency negatively impact Group 1 Automotive’s business. In the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $962.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $109,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.