Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly estimates has been moving up. The company engages in frequent opening of new dealerships besides acquiring exiting ones to expand its business footprint. Last month, it opened three dealerships, of which two are in Texas and one in Brazil. Year to date, Group 1 Automotive acquired a total of 14 dealerships, with expected annual revenues of $530 million. It regularly acquires and divests dealerships and franchises to expand its business footprint. The company has a high cash balance, thus, improving its financial position. This aids Group 1 Automotive pursue capital deployment strategies to reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments.”

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Group 1 Automotive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.05. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $23,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,704,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 804,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 134,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,875,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

