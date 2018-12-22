GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $513,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 85.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,433 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

