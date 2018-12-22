GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $111,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $259,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $94.46 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

