Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at $478,455.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

