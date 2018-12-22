Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.