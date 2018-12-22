HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

HONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.40. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 137.5% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

