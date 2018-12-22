Harley-Davidson (HOG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. Argus lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,599 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $25,227,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 588,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 353.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

