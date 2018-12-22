Hasbro (HAS) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Hasbro’s score:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 302,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $29,478,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $598,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

