Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.82. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

