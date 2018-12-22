HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.30 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We maintain our Buy rating, and $8.30 price target. Our target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives value from across Aduro’s assets but primarily for ADU-S100. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

ADRO stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.57.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 591.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. Research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 10,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $59,622.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,119 shares in the company, valued at $761,801.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,140 shares of company stock worth $88,548 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at $14,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 958.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,440,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 1,153,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

