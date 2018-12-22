Head to Head Analysis: Casa Systems (CASA) & COMARCO (CMRO)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and COMARCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $351.58 million 2.93 $88.50 million $0.79 15.11 COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than COMARCO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of COMARCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and COMARCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 2 7 0 2.78 COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $19.51, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than COMARCO.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and COMARCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 17.93% 109.09% 17.73% COMARCO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casa Systems beats COMARCO on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About COMARCO

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

