Head-To-Head Analysis: General Mills (GIS) and RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

General Mills has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RiceBran Technologies does not pay a dividend. General Mills pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of General Mills shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 12.48% 29.44% 6.57% RiceBran Technologies -74.93% -45.57% -39.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Mills and RiceBran Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 1 13 5 0 2.21 RiceBran Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

General Mills currently has a consensus price target of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. RiceBran Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Given RiceBran Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RiceBran Technologies is more favorable than General Mills.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Mills and RiceBran Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $15.74 billion 1.47 $2.13 billion $3.11 12.48 RiceBran Technologies $13.35 million 5.76 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Summary

General Mills beats RiceBran Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries; and manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, BLUE Wilderness, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Helpers, Jeno's, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, La Salteña, Lärabar, Latina, Liberté, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino's, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Yoki, and Yoplait trademarks. General Mills sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. It operates 507 leased and 372 franchise branded ice cream parlors. The company was founded in 1866 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. The company serves natural food, food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

