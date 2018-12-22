Head-To-Head Comparison: Cimpress (CMPR) vs. Champion Industries (CHMP)

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cimpress and Champion Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 1 1 1 0 2.00 Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimpress currently has a consensus price target of $134.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Cimpress’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Champion Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Cimpress shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and Champion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress 0.22% 19.98% 1.15% Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cimpress has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion Industries has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cimpress and Champion Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $2.59 billion 1.20 $43.73 million $0.85 118.06 Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Industries.

Summary

Cimpress beats Champion Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet. It operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The company's Vistaprint-branded Websites enable approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional-quality marketing products. It also provides professional desktop publishing services for graphic professionals, including local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, the company offers customized writing instruments and promotional products, apparel, and gifts for small- and medium-sized businesses through direct mail and telesales, as well as an e-commerce site. Further, it provides retail partner and franchise, online printing, digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party services. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was founded in 1994 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Champion Industries

Champion Industries, Inc. is engaged in the commercial printing and office products and furniture supply business in regional markets east of the Mississippi River. The company also publishes Herald-Dispatch daily newspaper in Huntington, also provides a full range of office products, office furniture and office design services. It also provides printing services ranging from the simplest to the most complex jobs, including business cards, books, tags, labels, brochures, posters and multi-part, continuous and snap-out business forms and offers complete bindery and letterpress services. The company operates its business in two segments: Commercial Printing and Office Products, Office Furniture and Office Design. Champion Industries was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

