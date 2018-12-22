Head-To-Head Comparison: Kirin (KNBWY) versus Heineken (HEINY)

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirin and Heineken’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion 1.15 $2.15 billion $1.54 13.65 Heineken $24.73 billion 2.04 $2.19 billion $2.23 19.59

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Kirin. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heineken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kirin pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kirin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin N/A N/A N/A Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kirin and Heineken, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Kirin has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heineken has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heineken beats Kirin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

