Head-To-Head Contrast: Axos Financial (AX) and Umpqua (UMPQ)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Umpqua 0 6 4 0 2.40

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.39%. Umpqua has a consensus price target of $23.73, indicating a potential upside of 51.61%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Umpqua.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Axos Financial does not pay a dividend. Umpqua pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $546.02 million 2.85 $152.41 million $2.48 9.98 Umpqua $1.22 billion 2.83 $246.01 million $1.07 14.63

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.57% 17.81% 1.74% Umpqua 24.23% 7.74% 1.18%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Umpqua on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

