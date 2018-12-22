Head to Head Contrast: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) & AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY)

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) and AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.73 billion 0.42 $769.65 million $4.78 2.66 AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.66 $961.69 million N/A N/A

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 1 0 0 0 1.00 AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins 12.30% -3.70% -0.80% AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

About AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

