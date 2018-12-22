Head to Head Contrast: Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) versus INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY)

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Plaintree Systems has a beta of -6.45, meaning that its share price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Plaintree Systems does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of INMARSAT PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plaintree Systems and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaintree Systems 7.72% -153.23% 12.89% INMARSAT PLC/ADR 8.76% 8.88% 2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaintree Systems and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaintree Systems $5.08 million 0.43 $1.98 million N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR $1.40 billion 1.62 $181.70 million N/A N/A

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Plaintree Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plaintree Systems and INMARSAT PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

INMARSAT PLC/ADR beats Plaintree Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

About INMARSAT PLC/ADR

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 13 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

