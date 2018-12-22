Head to Head Review: DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (DRCSY) versus Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and Lifeway Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lifeway Foods has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 510.39%. Given Lifeway Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR.

Dividends

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Lifeway Foods does not pay a dividend. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A Lifeway Foods -1.90% -4.42% -3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR and Lifeway Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR $605.73 million 1.54 $198.34 million $0.02 16.50 Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.31 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeway Foods.

Summary

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR beats Lifeway Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

