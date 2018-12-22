Head to Head Review: FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (FYRTY) versus J C Penney (JCP)

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) and J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FAMILYMART UNY/ADR and J C Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAMILYMART UNY/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 J C Penney 5 9 0 0 1.64

J C Penney has a consensus price target of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 168.35%. Given J C Penney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J C Penney is more favorable than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares FAMILYMART UNY/ADR and J C Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A J C Penney -0.62% -13.97% -2.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of J C Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of J C Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAMILYMART UNY/ADR and J C Penney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J C Penney $12.51 billion 0.03 -$116.00 million $0.22 4.95

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J C Penney.

Summary

J C Penney beats FAMILYMART UNY/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations. As of February 28, 2017, it operated 18,125 convenience stores and 210 general merchandise stores in Japan; and 6,375 convenience stores and 3 general merchandise stores internationally. FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of August 16, 2018, FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 872 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Synchrony. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

