Head-To-Head Review: Global Cord Blood (CO) versus Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Vantage Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:VEAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vantage Energy Acquisition does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Energy Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Cord Blood and Vantage Energy Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Vantage Energy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Vantage Energy Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $149.34 million 4.70 $37.79 million N/A N/A Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A N/A $1.55 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Vantage Energy Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Vantage Energy Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 24.77% 7.53% 4.00% Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A 92.52% 0.83%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Vantage Energy Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Vantage Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. is blank check company, which does not have any operation. The company was founded on February 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

