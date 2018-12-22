Head to Head Survey: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) vs. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Texas Pacific Land Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Texas Pacific Land Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Pacific Land Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land Trust $132.41 million 25.35 $76.36 million N/A N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust $30.56 million 8.65 $29.32 million N/A N/A

Texas Pacific Land Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Pacific Land Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Pacific Land Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land Trust 130.87% 126.45% 103.18% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.79% 6,166.83% 737.06%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. The company has oil, gas, and water royalties interests; enters into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; sells water and land; and leases land. As of December 31, 2017, it owned the surface estate in 887,698 acres of land comprising various separate tracts located in 18 counties in the western part of Texas; and grazing leases covering approximately 862,800 acres of the Trust's land. The company also owns a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land, as well as a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in the western part of Texas. Texas Pacific Land Trust was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 348 net productive oil wells, 65 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

