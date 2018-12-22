Heico Corp (HEI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heico in a report released on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.91 million. Heico had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 14.58%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Heico from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Heico to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Heico by 63.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 584,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Heico by 21.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

