Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) received a $45.00 price objective from equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy hsii” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 567.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

