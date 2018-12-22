Helmerich & Payne (HP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Bank of America

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

NYSE:HP opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $415,272.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,912 shares of company stock worth $3,297,483. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,971,000 after buying an additional 56,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,591,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,521,000 after buying an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,939,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,411,000 after buying an additional 58,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,737,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,549,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,179,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

