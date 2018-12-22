Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (CVE:HEMP) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.21. 438,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 237,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Get Hempco Food and Fiber alerts:

In related news, insider Ravinder Kang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$25,400.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hempco Food and Fiber (HEMP) Stock Price Down 9.7%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/hempco-food-and-fiber-hemp-stock-price-down-9-7.html.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile (CVE:HEMP)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempco Food and Fiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.