Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $290.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.78.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

