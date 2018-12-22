Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.36 Million Position in General Motors (GM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 22.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

