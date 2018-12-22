Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.38 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

