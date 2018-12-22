Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 786,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Encana were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 421.1% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at $306,808.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $441,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,091.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 261,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,884. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Encana from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

