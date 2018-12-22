Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $48,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $69,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $183,166 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

