Heritage Financial (HFWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $44,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,821.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,593.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,326 shares of company stock valued at $390,491 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

