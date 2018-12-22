HeroNode 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,297.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Token Store and Bibox. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $588,633.00 and approximately $45,297.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.02698329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00146949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00177296 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025944 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,104,698 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LBank, Token Store, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

